Bucks Acquire Tyler Zeller From Brooklyn Nets

MILWAUKEE (February 5, 2017) – The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired center Tyler Zeller from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard Rashad Vaughn and the rights to a future second-round draft pick.

Zeller, 28, is in his sixth season in the NBA and holds career averages of 7.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field. This season with the Nets, Zeller appeared in 42 games (33 starts) and averaged 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game while shooting 54.6 percent overall. Zeller was in his first season with Brooklyn after spending three seasons (2014-17) with the Boston Celtics, and his first two seasons in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2012-14). The North Carolina product was drafted with the 17th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, but was traded the following day to the Cavaliers where he began his NBA career.

Vaughn, 21, was in his third season with the Bucks after being selected by Milwaukee with the 17th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. In three seasons with the Bucks, Vaughn appeared in 133 games (eight starts) and averaged 3.1 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

Bucks center John Henson and Zeller were teammates at North Carolina from 2009-12 where they advanced to the Elite Eight in consecutive seasons in 2011 and 2012.