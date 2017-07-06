Bucks Acquire Draft Rights to Sterling Brown

MILWAUKEE (July 6, 2017) – The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired the draft rights to Sterling Brown from the Philadelphia 76ers for cash considerations. Brown was the 46th overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft.

A 6-foot-6 guard from SMU, Brown played four seasons with the Mustangs, appearing in a program-record 136 games with 106 starts. As a senior in 2016-17, Brown was named to the All-AAC Second Team after averaging 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting a conference-high 44.9 percent from 3-point range. During the 2015-16 season as a junior, Brown shot an SMU-record 53.6 percent from 3-point range and averaged 10.1 points with 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. In his four seasons at SMU, Brown set the school record for career wins (109) and is second all-time with a 45.1 3-point shooting percentage for his career. Brown is a native of Maywood, Ill., and is the brother of Shannon Brown, who spent nine seasons in the NBA from 2006-2015.

Brown is currently competing with the Bucks entry in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Milwaukee is scheduled to open its Summer League campaign tomorrow, Friday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m. CT against the entry from the Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Exclusive coverage of the Bucks Summer League team including game coverage, daily updates and behind-the-scenes features can be found at www.bucks.com/summerleague.