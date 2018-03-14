Bucks 2018 Playoff Ticket Packages to Go On Sale Tomorrow at 10 A.M.

In anticipation of the Bucks clinching their second consecutive playoff appearance in the coming weeks, the team is offering fans the chance to reserve their tickets for the 2018 NBA Playoffs beginning TOMORROW, March 15, at 10 a.m., with the purchase of a 2018 Bucks Playoff Strip or a Bucks Playoff AND 1 package. Both packages allow fans to secure their seats today for the Bucks’ 2018 Playoff run – the team’s final postseason in the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

The only way for fans to guarantee lower level seats for any Bucks home playoff games is through the purchase of a 2018 Bucks Playoff Strip. This ticket package guarantees the best available seats at the best prices for all 2018 Bucks home playoff games. Fans will receive their tickets for each game of the playoffs as the Bucks advance. For any games not played, money can either be refunded, or applied to tickets for the Bucks’ 2018-19 season in their brand new, world-class arena.

Back by popular demand for the second season is the Bucks Playoff AND 1 package, which includes a ticket to the first two Bucks home playoff games and a ticket to either Milwaukee’s game on April 5 vs. Brooklyn, or the final regular season home game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on April 9 vs. Orlando. The Bucks Playoff AND 1 package costs $45 and inventory is limited.

All 2018 Bucks Playoff Strip tickets, or tickets from the Bucks Playoff AND 1 package, will be delivered digitally via the Bucks Official App. Tickets will be loaded into the app as the Bucks advance in the playoffs, allowing for convenient ticket management and mobile entry into the BMO Harris Bradley Center. For more information on the Bucks 2018 Playoff ticket packages, or to purchase, visit www.bucks.com/playoffs.