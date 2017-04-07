Arrested Development Halftime Performance, Thousands of Giveaways and Specials Highlight Fan Appreciation Night
In addition to halftime performance, Grammy Award-winning group to participate in community outreach in Milwaukee prior to the game
Bucks fans will be rewarded for their continued support throughout the 2016-17 season when the team hosts Fan Appreciation Night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center for Milwaukee’s regular season home finale against Charlotte on Monday at 7 p.m.
In order to say thanks for their passion and to show their importance to the organization, the Bucks will be celebrating their fans all night with a full slate of prizes and giveaways. Summerfest tickets, autographed game-worn jerseys and over 1,700 giveaway items like shirts, mini-balls and gift cards will be given away during Fan Appreciation Night, making Monday’s game a must-attend event.
Two-time Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group, Arrested Development, will also be putting on a performance at halftime of Monday’s game. Prior to the game, members of Arrested Development will be involved in a unique community outreach event when they visit the Express Yourself Milwaukee studio (3331 W. Lisbon Road) to host a music workshop and provide mentorship for 15-20 pre-registered youth. The workshop will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Here are some of the highlights of what fans can expect during Monday’s game:
- The first 5,000 people through the doors will receive a free general admission Summerfest ticket
- The first 2,000 fans in attendance will get a complimentary box of popcorn or a free hot dog
- Giveaway items will be distributed to every single section in the arena
- There will be scoreboard features highlighting the best plays, best dunks and more from the season, as well as thank you messages from the players
- Adidas merchandise (excluding jerseys and player T-shirts) will be 50% off throughout the night
- The following concession specials will also be available:
- Free upgrade to a large mini melt ice cream with purchase of a regular in the first quarter
- Free upgrade to a souvenir soda with purchase of a regular in the second quarter
- Buy one, get one free soft pretzels offered during the third quarter
- $3 Coors Light available on the 400 level at Coors Port and Miller Time Pub, while supplies last
A limited number of seats still remain for Monday night’s game and can be purchased along with a Malcolm Brogdon for Rookie of the Year T-shirt for $35 at www.theprez4roy.com.