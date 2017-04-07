Arrested Development Halftime Performance, Thousands of Giveaways and Specials Highlight Fan Appreciation Night

Bucks fans will be rewarded for their continued support throughout the 2016-17 season when the team hosts Fan Appreciation Night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center for Milwaukee’s regular season home finale against Charlotte on Monday at 7 p.m.

In order to say thanks for their passion and to show their importance to the organization, the Bucks will be celebrating their fans all night with a full slate of prizes and giveaways. Summerfest tickets, autographed game-worn jerseys and over 1,700 giveaway items like shirts, mini-balls and gift cards will be given away during Fan Appreciation Night, making Monday’s game a must-attend event.

Two-time Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group, Arrested Development, will also be putting on a performance at halftime of Monday’s game. Prior to the game, members of Arrested Development will be involved in a unique community outreach event when they visit the Express Yourself Milwaukee studio (3331 W. Lisbon Road) to host a music workshop and provide mentorship for 15-20 pre-registered youth. The workshop will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Here are some of the highlights of what fans can expect during Monday’s game:

The first 5,000 people through the doors will receive a free general admission Summerfest ticket

The first 2,000 fans in attendance will get a complimentary box of popcorn or a free hot dog

Giveaway items will be distributed to every single section in the arena

There will be scoreboard features highlighting the best plays, best dunks and more from the season, as well as thank you messages from the players

Adidas merchandise (excluding jerseys and player T-shirts) will be 50% off throughout the night

The following concession specials will also be available: Free upgrade to a large mini melt ice cream with purchase of a regular in the first quarter Free upgrade to a souvenir soda with purchase of a regular in the second quarter Buy one, get one free soft pretzels offered during the third quarter $3 Coors Light available on the 400 level at Coors Port and Miller Time Pub, while supplies last



A limited number of seats still remain for Monday night’s game and can be purchased along with a Malcolm Brogdon for Rookie of the Year T-shirt for $35 at www.theprez4roy.com.