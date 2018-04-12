2018 Bucks Playoffs Tip Off Sunday in Boston

The Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the First Round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs in Boston on Sunday, April 15, when they take on the Celtics at 12 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised nationally on TNT and can also be heard on 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ and across the BMO Harris Bucks Radio Network.

Milwaukee will host its first two home playoff games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday, April 20 (8:30 p.m. CT) and Sunday, April 22 (12 p.m. CT). A very limited number of tickets are still available for the first two home playoff games. The only way fans can guarantee a ticket to every potential Bucks home playoff game is through the purchase of a 2018-19 season ticket membership at the team’s new world-class arena. For more information, or to purchase playoff tickets for the Bucks final postseason in the BMO Harris Bradley Center, visit www.bucks.com/playoffs.

This the second consecutive season that the Bucks have made the postseason, marking the first time since the 2002-03 and 2003-04 campaigns that the Bucks have appeared in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. This is Milwaukee’s 30th playoff appearance in franchise history, and the fourth postseason berth in the last six seasons. The Bucks and Celtics have met five times in the playoffs (most recently in 1987). Milwaukee and Boston tied their 2017-18 season series, 2-2.

Each of Milwaukee’s First Round games will be nationally televised, while FOX Sports Wisconsin will also broadcast First Round games, with its complete playoff broadcast schedule to be announced soon. All playoff games can be heard on 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ and across the BMO Harris Bucks Radio Network, while each home game can be heard locally in Spanish on 93.7 FM Más Variedad.

The Bucks complete schedule for the First Round of the 2018 Playoffs is below:

Event Date Location Time (CT) Television Radio Game 1 Sunday, April 15 Boston 12 p.m. TNT 620 AM / 103.3 FM WTMJ Game 2 Tuesday, April 17 Boston 7 p.m. TNT 620 AM / 103.3 FM WTMJ Game 3 Friday, April 20 Milwaukee 8:30 p.m. ESPN 620 AM / 103.3 FM WTMJ Game 4 Sunday, April 22 Milwaukee 12 p.m. ABC 620 AM / 103.3 FM WTMJ Game 5* Tuesday, April 24 Boston TBD TBD 620 AM / 103.3 FM WTMJ Game 6* Thursday, April 26 Milwaukee TBD TBD 620 AM / 103.3 FM WTMJ Game 7* Saturday, April 28 Boston TBD TNT 620 AM / 103.3 FM WTMJ

* If necessary