2017 Bucks Playoffs Tip Off Saturday in Toronto

The Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2017 NBA Playoffs in Toronto on Saturday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m. (CT), the league announced tonight. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN and locally on FOX Sports Wisconsin, and can also be heard on 620 WTMJ and the Bucks statewide radio network.

Milwaukee will host its first two home playoff games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Thursday, April 20 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, April 22 (2 p.m.). Fans can take advantage of the Playoff Two Pack offer and get tickets to each of the first two home playoff games for just $55. Playoff strips covering all home games throughout the Bucks’ 2017 playoff run and single game tickets are also available. Fans can be a part of the action and secure seats by visiting www.bucks.com/playoffs.

The upcoming series will be Milwaukee’s first postseason meeting with the Raptors, who had been one of just two Eastern Conference foes the Bucks had never met in the playoffs (Cleveland is the other). The Bucks own a 47-35 mark against the Raptors all-time in the regular season. This year’s playoffs will also mark the sixth time the Bucks have entered postseason play as the No. 6 seed.

All 2016-17 Milwaukee Bucks season media and photo credentials will be honored for the first three rounds of the playoffs, but all media with season credentials must still contact the Bucks PR department at least 24 hours in advance of each game to guarantee a seat. Requests for single-game credentials can be made by calling the Bucks PR department at 414-489-2120.

The complete schedule for the First Round of the 2017 playoffs is as follows:

Event Date Location Time (CT) Television Radio Tickets Game 1 Saturday, April 15 Toronto 4:30 p.m. ESPN / FOX SPORTS WISCONSIN 620 WTMJ Game 2 Tuesday, April 18 Toronto 6 p.m. NBA TV / FOX SPORTS WISCONSIN 620 WTMJ Game 3 Thursday, April 20 Milwaukee 7 p.m. NBA TV / FOX SPORTS WISCONSIN 620 WTMJ Find Seats Game 4 Saturday, April 22 Milwaukee 2 p.m. TNT / FOX SPORTS WISCONSIN 620 WTMJ Find Seats Game 5* Monday, April 24 Toronto 6 p.m. NBA TV / FOX SPORTS WISCONSIN 620 WTMJ Game 6* Thursday, April 27 Milwaukee TBD TBD 620 WTMJ Game 7* Saturday, April 29 Toronto TBD TNT / FOX SPORTS WISCONSIN 620 WTMJ

*If necessary