Wisconsin Herd to Open Inaugural Season in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will open their inaugural season at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 17. The Herd look to host their official home opener presented by BMO Harris Bank at Menominee Nation Arena on Friday, Dec. 1.

“Creating a positive experience for our fans, players and partners is our top priority,” said Herd President Steve Brandes. “In partnership with Bayland Buildings and the Menominee Nation Arena team, we’ve determined that we will be unable to meet the high standard NBA G League fans deserve in time for our home opener.”

“The Menominee Nation Arena project has been an incredible display of hard work and collaboration, starting as an empty lot just seven months ago,” said NBA G League President Malcolm Turner. “We support the decision to host the team’s Wisconsin opener in Milwaukee to ensure players, partners and fans have the highest level of experience, service and safety. We look forward to celebrating with Wisconsin Herd fans at the Menominee Nation Arena home opener on Dec. 1.”

The Wisconsin Herd will celebrate their “Wisconsin Opener” presented by Menominee Tribal Enterprises on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bradley Center as part of the Bucks’ 50thAnniversary Season. The game will be open to Herd Season Ticket Holders with buses transporting fans to Milwaukee from Oshkosh. The Herd also plans to distribute tickets to community organizations focused on education, youth health and wellness, community betterment and mentoring.

The Herd games on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Tuesday, Nov. 28 will be played at the BMO Harris Bradley Center and will be closed to the public. Opportunities for fans to watch and listen to these games will be announced later this week.

“There has been an unprecedented level of cooperation between the builders and subcontractors since we first began building a state-of-the-art NBA G League arena seven months ago,” said Fox Valley Pro Basketball President Greg Pierce. “There have been a few delayed shipments, which moves the projected completion of the arena to only days before the scheduled opener. Unfortunately this does not allow us the opportunity to ensure we provide the highest customer service for patrons.”

The Wisconsin Herd is planning to celebrate the team’s official home opener presented by BMO Harris Bank on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at Menominee Nation Arena. Single-game tickets will be available for purchase for this game, and the Herd’s remaining 20 home games, on Friday, Nov. 3.

“We look forward to creating a memorable experience for all Herd fans in conjunction with our home opener on Dec. 1,” said Brandes. “We hope fans will join us in celebrating the start of the Wisconsin Herd’s inaugural season twice; in Milwaukee at the BMO Harris Bradley Center and at the official home opener at Menominee Nation Arena.”