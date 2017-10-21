Wisconsin Herd Announce Inaugural Draft Selections

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, acquired the draft rights to three players in the team’s inaugural NBA G League Draft.

The Herd used their first selection to acquire the draft rights to guard Ladarius White. The 43rd overall pick, White previously played for the Maine Red Claws and the Delaware 87ers during the 2015-16 season.

With the 16th pick in the third round, the Herd selected Zane Knowles. The team traded Knowles to the South Bay Lakers in exchange for the returning player rights to Troy Devries. Devries played 48 games with South Bay (previously the Los Angeles D-Fenders) and averaged 10.3 points per game.

The Herd added local player tryout participant, Joshua Blamon, with the team’s final selection in the fourth round.

The Herd previously traded their first round selections in the 2017 and 2018 NBA G League Draft with the Greensboro Swarm in exchange for the returning player rights to Xavier Munford.