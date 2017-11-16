Wisconsin Herd Adds NBA Veteran Shannon Brown

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, added NBA veteran Shannon Brown to its roster while Xavier Munford plays for Team USA during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas Qualifiers.

Brown (6-4, 210), brings nine years of NBA experience with eight teams, including the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. He won two NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers (2009, 2010).

Brown has appeared in 409 games averaging 7.6 points and 1.9 rebounds over 17.9 minutes. He is the older brother of Sterling Brown, the Milwaukee Bucks’ rookie guard.

Shannon Brown will wear No. 10 for the Herd and will be with the team for the “Wisconsin Opener” on Friday. FREE general admission tickets for the game are available online at WisconsinHerd.com(wisconsin.gleague.nba.com/news/opener/). Tickets are limited and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans that download tickets for Friday’s Herd game will be entered to win two lower-level tickets to a Milwaukee Bucks game in December.