Wisconsin Herd Acquire Returning Player Rights to Xavier Munford

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, acquired the returning player rights to Xavier Munford in a trade with the Greensboro Swarm. The Herd also received Greensboro’s second round pick in the 2018 NBA G League Draft in exchange for the team’s first round selections in 2017 and 2018.

“Xavier has competed at the highest levels of professional basketball in the NBA, NBA G League and internationally,” said Herd General Manager Dave Dean. “After working with Xavier throughout Bucks training camp, we see untapped potential and could not be more excited to add the former NBA G League All-Star to the Herd roster.”

Munford, 25, was a member of the 2017 USA AmeriCup Team that finished 5-0 and won the gold medal in Argentina. He averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Munford split time between the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League and FC Barcelona Lassa last season. He averaged 19.4 points per game and appeared in 71 games during the previous two NBA G League seasons, including the 2016-17 season with the Swarm and the 2015-16 season with the Bakersfield Jam. Munford played in 14 games for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2015-16 season and averaged 5.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Wisconsin Herd will participate in its inaugural NBA G League Draft on Saturday, Oct. 21.