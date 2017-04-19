Milwaukee Bucks post highest rating ever on FOX Sports Wisconsin

Game 2 of the NBA playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors was the highest-rated Bucks game ever on FOX Sports Wisconsin. After Saturday’s thrilling win, Tuesday night’s nail-biter generated a 7.80.

In the Milwaukee market, one rating point represents 8,868 households; resulting in 69,170 households tuning in for Tuesday’s game.

The postseason interest builds on the Bucks’ 2016-17 regular-season ratings, which were the team’s highest since 2009-10. FOX Sports Wisconsin saw a 21 percent increase from the 2015-16 season.

FOX Sports Wisconsin’s Bucks playoff coverage continues with Game 3 on Thursday, April 20, with a special one-hour edition of Bucks Live presented by Ascension at 6 p.m.

