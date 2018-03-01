Milwaukee Bucks to Host Pride Night on Friday

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting Pride Night, presented by Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, when they take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday, March 2, at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. In partnership with the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, of which both the Bucks and Froedtert & MCW are proud members, the team will celebrate diversity and inclusion throughout Friday’s game by highlighting members of the local LGBT community, including a halftime performance by City of Festivals Men’s Chorus.

“Diversity and inclusion are important aspects of the Bucks and our community and we look forward to celebrating that on Friday,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “This will mark our second consecutive year of Pride Night and we thank our partners at the Froedtert health network.”

“The richness of diversity in our community is something to be treasured, and we are proud to be part of this celebration,” said Andres Gonzalez, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Froedtert Health. “Our health network is committed to equity and inclusiveness for all.”

Fans who want to attend Friday’s game can take advantage of a Pride Night ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and a limited-edition Pride Night T-shirt, starting at $19. To purchase, visit www.bucks.com/pridenight.