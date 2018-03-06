Milwaukee Bucks to Host Noche Latina on Friday

The Milwaukee Bucks will host Noche Latina on Friday, March 9, when they play the New York Knicks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Friday’s game, which tips off at 7 p.m., will feature Spanish-themed entertainment, giveaways and food options that will celebrate Hispanic culture throughout the game. Fans who would like to attend Noche Latina can also take advantage of a special “Los Bucks” ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and a limited-edition Los Bucks t-shirt made by local Milwaukee designers Milwaukee Rag, starting at $28.

Some of the Spanish-themed elements that fans can expect to see at Friday’s game include: DJ FantaZma, Afecto Norteno, Jonathon Martinez and the Mariachi Band Trio providing pregame entertainment throughout the concourses of the arena prior to tip-off; an introduction from local Telemundo news anchors; $1 nachos throughout the game courtesy of El Rey; themed menus and drinks in club spaces; Spanish-speaking in-game hosts; in-game features of local organizations making an impact in the Hispanic community; and much more.

Additionally, art crafted by Milwaukee students at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy and Journey House that incorporates the Hispanic Community in Milwaukee and “Los Bucks” will be on display in the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Friday’s game will also be broadcast in Spanish on two Milwaukee Spanish radio stations: 93.7 Mas Variedad and 104.7 La Grand.

The Bucks’ Noche Latina is a part of the NBA’s 12th annual Noches éne•bé•a (Latin nights) program that takes place during the month of March and celebrates NBA fans, players and coaches across Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities. All 30 teams, including the Bucks on Friday, will be wearing special Noches éne•bé•a shooting shirts during games from March 1-10.

For more information on the Bucks’ Noche Latina, or to purchase a “Los Bucks” ticket package, visitwww.bucks.com/nochelatina.