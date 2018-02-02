Medical Update on Malcolm Brogdon

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a left quadricep tendon injury during the second quarter of last night’s game at Minnesota. This morning, he underwent an MRI and subsequent examination by team physician Dr. William Raasch at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. The exam revealed a partially torn left quadricep tendon that is expected to sideline Brogdon for 6-to-8 weeks.

This season, Brogdon, 25, has played in 46 games (20 starts) and averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.5 minutes. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, Brogdon joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969-70) as the only players in team history to win the award. He is the first player not drafted in the first round to win Rookie of the Year since 1966.