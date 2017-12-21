Master Lock has Become the "Official Lock of the Bucks Locker Room" at the New Arena

Master Lock, the global leader in security and safety solutions, has become the “Official Lock of the Milwaukee Bucks Locker Room” at the upcoming Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center.

“Master Lock was founded in Milwaukee in 1921 and we’re proud to partner with the Milwaukee Bucks to bring innovative security and cutting-edge technologies to enhance their new, world-class arena,” said Bauer. “This partnership aligns with our steadfast mission to provide peace of mind and protection where people live, work and play.”

This exciting partnership leverages the long-term brand recognition and strength from two world-class organizations and further amplifies the commitment they have to the local Milwaukee community.

The new arena will equip player’s lockers with Master Lock’s new Electronic Built-In Locker Locks, which combines Master Lock’s leading security expertise with the latest locker lock technology. The Electronic Built-In Locker Lock elevates the experience for players and facility managers with its modern design, including intuitive display screen, advanced performance and low maintenance.

As part of this partnership, the Bucks Locker Room Report will be presented by Master Lock and will consist of a series of branded player interview segments after each Bucks home game. Content will be published online and messaged across Bucks and Master Lock digital channels reaching fans across the country.

“Master Lock’s innovative security technologies are a perfect fit for our new state-of-the-art arena,” Bucks President Peter Feigin said. “We are proud to partner with another world-class company with Milwaukee roots, as we continue to bring the best in all areas to our new venue.”

For more information on the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, visit www.wisconsinesc.com.