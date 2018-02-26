Legendary Metal Band Metallica to Play at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in October

Eight-time GRAMMY® Award winners and one of the most successful and influential bands of all-time, Metallica, will perform at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s newest world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 2, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

“We can’t wait to welcome recent Polar Music Prize recipient Metallica to the WESC in October,” said WESC General Manager and Head of Programming Raj Saha. “We are really looking forward to a loud night in Milwaukee.”

Following last summer’s 25 date sold-out stadium run, Metallica’s performance in Milwaukee is part of the second leg of the band’s WorldWired Tour, which begins in September and will include stops in 34 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Presales for Fan Club members begin tomorrow, Feb. 27. Citi card members may purchase tickets beginning at 11 a.m. on Feb. 27, and Spotify will have pre-sale tickets starting on Wednesday, Feb 28. Metallica’s WorldWired Tour is produced by Live Nation.

