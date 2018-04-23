Latin Star J Balvin to Bring 'Vibras Tour' to Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in October

Multi-platinum, award-winning Colombian superstar J Balvin will perform at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) on Thursday, Oct. 11, as part of his Vibras Tour Powered by Buchanan’s Whisky. This is the first announced Latin show at the WESC. Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s newest world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

“We are very excited to welcome one of Latin music’s biggest stars, J Balvin, to Milwaukee in October,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha. “We also look forward to him winning awards this week at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.”

J Balvin has had a phenomenal year from being one of the most-listened to global artists across YouTube and Spotify, to having back-to-back #1 singles with “Mi Gente” and “Machika.” As one of the music world’s most in-demand collaborators, Balvin has hit songs with Beyoncé, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Camila Cabello, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Liam Payne and many more - making the Vibras Tour Powered by Buchanan’s Whisky a can’t miss event for fans ready to hear all of their favorite songs live.

Buchanan’s Whisky continues to be a proud supporter of Latin music through their ongoing partnership with J Balvin for the brand’s Es Nuestro Momento (It’s Our Time) campaign, which celebrates the positive influence Latinos have on mass culture. Building off the success of the Energía tour, Buchanan’s Whisky is thrilled to be joining J Balvin on the road for the second consecutive year to toast the greatness of the Latin community.

Joining as the official and exclusive automotive sponsor of the tour, Toyota is proud to partner with J Balvin for the second time in his impressive journey. After his first successful U.S. tour, “Mi Familia”, Toyota continues to celebrate J Balvin’s rise to stardom and looks to connect music lovers and fans with this sensational tour through a combination of onsite and social elements that give them a front row seat to all the musical vibes.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company, with more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.

About J Balvin

Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, José Álvaro Osorio Balvin - better known to a legion of global fans as J BALVIN - has been praised by Billboard as “the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years.” With a distinctive style all his own that pays reverence to the first-wave of Reggaeton stars from Puerto Rico, but fused with additional Colombian and mainstream hip-hop rhythms, more seductive than boastful lyrics, and a strong passion for fashion, J Balvin has become the undeniable leader of a second-generation Reggaeton revolution propelling Urban music back to the forefront of Latin music worldwide. Between his game-changing major-label debut album LA FAMILA, global smash hit successor ENERGIA and recent landmark single s such as Mi Gente, and Machika,, J Balvin has quickly notched eight #1 Latin singles, 60 million social media followers, NINE BILLION Total YouTube Views, and is the only Latin artist included in Rolling Stone’s recent spotlight of the “New Classics” – “20 creative visionaires… who refuse to be contained by the rules of the past as they define the territory of the future.” With his distinctive style and chart success, J Balvin has also become one of Latin music’s most in-demand collaborators, having now worked with artists, writers and producers such as Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Liam Payne, Nicky Jam, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Major Lazer, Poo Bear, Juanes, Daddy Yankee, Camilla Cabelo, and more. Major award recognition has also quickly followed, as J Balvin has won back-to-back Latin Grammy Awards, multiple Billboard Latin Awards, BMI’s Songwriter Award for Contemporary Latin Song of the Year, and overall ARTIST OF THE YEAR recognition two years in a row at Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro. J Balvin’s highly-anticipated next album “Vibras” will be released May 25, 2018.

About Live Nation Entertainment

