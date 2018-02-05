Justin Timberlake to Perform at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center During 'The Man Of The Woods Tour'

Pop icon and 10-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer Justin Timberlake will bring his The Man Of The Woods Tour to Milwaukee and its newest world-class venue, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC), on Friday, Sept. 21. Tickets for the show, which will be performed in the round, will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

“Last night’s phenomenal Super Bowl performance made us even more excited to welcome Justin Timberlake to Milwaukee in September,” said WESC General Manager and Head of Programming Raj Saha.

Timberlake’s stop is Milwaukee is part of The Man Of The Woods Tour’s second leg of North American dates, which were announced due to sell out shows on the first leg of the tour. Following the release of his highly anticipated album Man of the Woods and his epic Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime show, Timberlake has added 31 new shows across the U.S. and Canada, including Milwaukee at the WESC.

The Man Of The Woods Tour has already sold over 450,000 tickets across previously announced North American dates. Produced by Live National Global Touring, Wright Entertainment Group, LBI Entertainment & Tennman Touring, the North American outing tips off March 13 in Toronto.

Timberlake’s fourth studio album Man Of The Woods was released on Friday, Feb. 2. Yesterday, he performed for the third time at the most watched musical event of the year, the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. Timberlake’s last tour was critically acclaimed The 20/20 Experience World Tour, which sold out arenas and stadiums around the globe in 2013 and 2014.

