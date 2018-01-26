Joe Prunty To Remain As Head Coach Of The Milwaukee Bucks For The Remainder Of The Season

Joe Prunty will remain as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks for the remainder of the 2017-18 season. Prunty leads the Bucks coaching staff that includes assistant coaches Greg Foster, Sean Sweeney, Stacey Augmon, Josh Broghamer and new assistant coach Vin Baker.

“We believe that Joe is the right person to lead our team and help us achieve our goals,” said General Manager Jon Horst. “He has the knowledge and experience, along with the respect of our players and staff, to get the job done.

“Joe and his staff will be evaluated and considered as part of our widespread off-season search for our next head coach.”

Prunty is in his fourth season with the Bucks after serving as an assistant coach under Jason Kidd in Brooklyn during the 2013-14 campaign. Currently in his 22nd season in the NBA, Prunty has also coached with Cleveland (2010-13), Portland (2008-10), Dallas (2005-08) and San Antonio (1996-2005), where he was a part of three NBA Championships. He was also the head coach of Great Britain’s men’s national team.

A 13-year NBA veteran, Baker was a four-time All-Star who averaged 15.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 791 career games. A graduate of the University of Hartford, he was the 8th overall pick by the Bucks in the 1993 NBA Draft. Along with Milwaukee, Baker also played with Seattle, Boston, New York, Houston and the Los Angeles Clippers. Last season, Baker worked as an assistant coach with the Texas Legends of the NBA G League. Most recently, he was the pre- and post-game analyst for Bucks telecasts on FOX Sports Wisconsin, and also served as a volunteer coaching assistant with Milwaukee.