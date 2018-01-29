Jabari Parker Medically Cleared To Play Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker has been medically cleared to return to game action on Friday, Feb. 2, when the team hosts the New York Knicks. Parker made the announcement during tonight’s broadcast on FOX Sports Wisconsin. Game time for Friday’s contest at the BMO Harris Bradley Center is 7 p.m and tickets are available at www.bucks.com/single.

“Jabari has worked extremely hard with our medical, performance and coaching staffs to get to this point,” said General Manager Jon Horst. “He’s passed all the tests and been cleared to return by our team physician Dr. William Raasch of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. Just as important, Jabari feels ready to play and we’re excited for his return to game action on Friday.”

Parker suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee on Feb. 8, 2017, and underwent surgery to repair the injury on Feb. 14. In 51 games (50 starts) last season, Parker averaged 20.1 points (2nd on team), 6.2 rebounds (3rd on team), 2.8 assists (4th on team) and 1.0 steals in 33.9 minutes (2nd on team) per game. He scored in double figures 47 times, including 20-plus points in 28 games.