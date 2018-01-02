Harlem Globetrotters To Play At New World-Class Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center

The Harlem Globetrotters will continue their tradition of playing in Milwaukee on New Year’s Eve when they play at the new world-class Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC). The Globetrotters will bring their family entertainment to Milwaukee’s new downtown arena on Dec. 31, 2018. Tickets will go on sale when the Globetrotters release their full 2018 schedule at a later date.

Proud to continue Milwaukee's New Year's Eve tradition with the @Globies at the @WisconsinESC​ on December 31, 2018 » https://t.co/hK06yqJ80d pic.twitter.com/IuaW24fsA5 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 2, 2018

“We have a long-standing tradition of playing on New Year’s Eve in Milwaukee and while we said goodbye to the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Sunday, we are thrilled that we will be able to continue our New Year’s Eve tradition at the new home of the Bucks in 2018,” said Buckets Blakes.

This is the third announced show for the WESC, which will open in the fall of 2018. The musical group Maroon 5 will perform on Sept. 16, and comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform on Sept. 22.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Coors, with several more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is ICON Venue Group.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.

About the Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 91 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 122 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. Sponsored by Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.