Giannis Antetokounmpo Top 5 In NBA Jersey Sales

The NBA announced today that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the fourth most popular jersey in the NBA this season. This is Antetokounmpo’s highest ranking of his career. Results are based on NBAStore.com sales from October 2017 through December 2017.

Antetokounmpo comes in at four in the NBA behind only Stephen Curry (GSW), LeBron James (CLE) and Kevin Durant (GSW).

As a team, the Milwaukee Bucks also made their way into the Top 10 for most popular team merchandise, coming in as the sixth-most popular team in the NBA during the same time period.

See the full lists below.

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs James Harden, Houston Rockets Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise: