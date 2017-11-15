Free General Admission Tickets Available for Wisconsin Herd Game on Friday

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host the team’s “Wisconsin Opener” presented by Menominee Tribal Enterprises on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

FREE general admission tickets are available online at WisconsinHerd.com (wisconsin.gleague.nba.com/news/opener/) for the Herd’s first game in the state of Wisconsin. Tickets are limited and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans that download tickets for Friday’s Herd game will be entered to win two lower-level tickets to a Milwaukee Bucks game in December.

Five dollar parking will be available in the Fifth Street Parking Garage beginning at 4 p.m. Two gates will be open at the BMO Harris Bradley Center for the Herd game: the Miller Lite Gate (Sixth Street & State Street) and the Northwestern Mutual Gate (Fourth Street & State Street). Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Herd invited more than 150 community organizations focused on education, youth health and wellness, community betterment and mentoring to attend the game. The team plans to distribute 2,250 tickets to organizations in Milwaukee, Fond du Lac, Oshkosh and the Fox Cities.

Fans that are unable to attend can stream the action via Facebook Live or listen to the game on The Score (99.1 FM in Oshkosh and 95.3 FM in the Fox Valley).

The Herd will celebrate its official home opener presented by BMO Harris Bank on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. Single-game tickets for all 21 Herd home games in Oshkosh are available online by clicking here, over the phone (800-895-0071), in person at Menominee Nation Arena’s temporary box office (1610 S. Main Street, Oshkosh) and at the Resch Center Box Office (1901 S. Oneida Street, Green Bay). Box office hours for Menominee Nation Arena are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.