Bucks Sign Marshall Plumlee to a Two-Way Contract

Posted: Jan 15, 2018

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed center Marshall Plumlee to a Two-Way contract. 

Plumlee, 25, played in 27 games (25 starts) this season for the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, the NBA G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 8.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game with Agua Caliente while shooting 58.3 percent from the field.

The 7-0 center went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Duke, but made 21 appearances (one start) for the New York Knicks in 2016-17, averaging 1.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game. Plumlee also played 15 games (all starts) with the Knicks’ G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, last season where he averaged 12.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest.

The Bucks roster now stands at 17 players.

