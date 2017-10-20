Bucks Sign Joel Bolomboy To A Two-Way Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Joel Bolomboy to a Two-Way contract.

Bolomboy, 23, was the 52nd overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. He appeared in 12 games with the Jazz in 2016-17 and averaged 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. The Weber State product also played 24 games for the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA G League and averaged 16.4 points and 13.2 rebounds per contest.

NBA rules permit teams to have two Two-Way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Bucks will provide services primarily for the team’s G League affiliate – the Wisconsin Herd – but can spend up to 45 days with Milwaukee, not including any time prior to the start of the Herd’s training camp and following the conclusion of the G League regular season.

Bolomboy will wear No. 24 for the Bucks.