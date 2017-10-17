Bucks Sign Gary Payton II To A Two-Way Contract

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Gary Payton II to a Two-Way contract.

Payton II, 24, originally signed with Milwaukee on April 2 and played in six games during the 2016-17 season where he averaged 3.3 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds. He appeared in four preseason games and averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

NBA rules permit teams to have two Two-Way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Bucks will provide services primarily for the team’s G League affiliate – the Wisconsin Herd – but can spend up to 45 days with Milwaukee, not including any time prior to the start of the Herd’s training camp and following the conclusion of the G League regular season.