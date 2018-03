The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Brandon Jennings to a second 10-day contract.

Jennings has appeared in each of Milwaukee’s four games since he signed his first 10-day contract on March 11. He is averaging 6.0 points, 5.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game with the Bucks. In his first game on March 12 at Memphis, Jennings scored 16 points with 12 assists and eight rebounds.