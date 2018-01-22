Bucks Relieve Jason Kidd Of Head Coaching Duties

The Milwaukee Bucks today relieved Jason Kidd from his head coaching duties.

“We appreciate everything that Jason has done for the Bucks organization, but we have decided to make a coaching change,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “We believe that a fresh approach and a change in leadership are needed to continue elevating our talented team towards the next level, bringing us closer to our goal of competing for championships. Jason led a historic turnaround during his first season and would guide our team to two playoff appearances. He also played a meaningful role in helping to keep the Bucks in Milwaukee. We thank him for all of his contributions and wish him the best.”

Bucks Assistant Coach Joe Prunty will serve as head coach for tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

In Kidd’s three and a half seasons as head coach, the Bucks had a regular season record of 139-152 and reached the first round of the NBA Playoffs in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.