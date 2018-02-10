Bucks Recall D.J. Wilson From The Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have recalled forward D.J. Wilson from the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Since being assigned to the Herd on Feb. 3, Wilson appeared in three games (all starts) and averaged 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34.3 minutes per game. On the season, Wilson has played and started nine games for Wisconsin, and is averaging 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31.4 minutes per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field.

Wilson, the Bucks’ 2017 first-round draft pick, will rejoin the team for their game tonight in Orlando against the Magic. He has played in 18 games for Milwaukee this season and averaged 0.9 points and 0.4 rebounds per game.