Bucks Pro Shop Online Expands to Add Bucks Gaming, Herd Merchandise

The Bucks Pro Shop online, shop.bucks.com, is now the one-stop-shop for Bucks fans across the globe to purchase their favorite Milwaukee Bucks, Wisconsin Herd and Bucks Gaming merchandise. All merchandise for the Bucks, Herd and Bucks Gaming can be bought at shop.bucks.com, and is now available to be shipped internationally to more than 180 countries.

The Bucks Pro Shop online site now encompasses everything that fans have been able to purchase at the shop’s BMO Harris Bradley Center locations and offsite stores. Shop.bucks.com remains the only place online for fans to purchase authentic Milwaukee Bucks jerseys with the Harley-Davidson patch and the Bucks’ 50th Anniversary product collection. The website also features the largest collection of Bucks headwear.

With the first-ever NBA 2K League draft today, and the tip-off of the league’s inaugural season in May, Bucks Gaming merchandise is now available at shop.bucks.com as well. Images of the merchandise can be found here. The Bucks Gaming collection will continue to expand as the season nears. The Bucks Pro Shop online will also feature a “Wisconsin Herd” tab where fans can celebrate the Herd’s successful inaugural season, and gear up for 2018-19 by purchasing their favorite Herd merchandise.

For the first-time ever, all product lines for the Bucks, Herd and Bucks Gaming can now be shipped internationally directly from shop.bucks.com. For more information, or to purchase, visit shop.bucks.com.