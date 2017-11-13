Bucks & Palermo's Pizza “2 for 2” Launch Party

The Bucks, Palermo’s Pizza and Pick ‘n Save are inviting fans to celebrate the launch of a special “2-for-2” ticket promotion. Starting Nov. 1, 2017 and continuing through Feb. 28, 2018 Bucks fans who purchase two specially-marked Palermo’s Primo Thin Pizzas will also receive two tickets to a select Milwaukee Bucks regular season home game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

To celebrate the launch of this great new promotion, the Bucks and Palermo’s will be taking over the Pick ‘n Save store at 2201 Miller Park Way in Milwaukee from 5:00-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Bucks Guard Malcolm Brogdon will be on hand to sign autographs, while mascot Bango, DJ O, the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers, Hoop Troop, and the Rim Rockers will be there to perform and mingle with the crowd. Palermo’s will also have a trailer set up outside the store for free pizza samples, special offers for those who sign up to be a La Famiglia member, along with plenty of interactive games for fans in attendance to enjoy.