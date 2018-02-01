Bucks Launch 'Clinch SuperPass' Ticket Package

The Milwaukee Bucks are offering fans the opportunity to attend every Bucks home game from now until the team clinches a playoff berth in the 2018 NBA Playoffs with the Clinch SuperPass. Starting at just $130, Bucks fans can purchase a Clinch SuperPass, which will give them a ticket to each Bucks home game beginning on Feb. 13, until the team clinches a playoff berth. As an added bonus, once a playoff berth is clinched, fans who have purchased the Clinch SuperPass will receive one ticket to a First Round Playoff game as part of the SuperPass package.

Fans can purchase the Clinch SuperPass from now through Friday, Feb. 9. The ticket pass begins on Tuesday, Feb. 13, when the Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Fans will receive a ticket for that night’s game and every subsequent Bucks home game of the 2017-18 regular season until the team clinches a playoff berth.

Seating locations will vary by game and will be based on availability. Tickets will be delivered for each game via mobile ticket delivery inside the Bucks mobile app. Only 200 Clinch SuperPass packages are still available, and can be purchased atwww.bucks.com/clinch or through the Bucks mobile app.