Bucks to Host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month Celebration, Presented by We Energies

The Milwaukee Bucks will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrate the start of Black History Month on Friday night when the team hosts a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month Celebration, presented by We Energies, at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Friday’s matchup against the New York Knicks tips off at 7 p.m. and will feature several tributes to the iconic civil rights leader throughout the game.

Additionally, the Bucks and We Energies have once again teamed up to host the winners of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Speech Contest on Friday night. The speech contest, presented by We Energies, held this past December, fosters the reading, writing and public speaking skills of Milwaukee students as they learn about the spirit, hopes and dreams of Dr. King. The Bucks and We Energies will recognize the winners from this year’s contest in a special halftime presentation.

In continuing with Black History Month, the Bucks will also use their game on Feb. 25 to recognize a group of modern African American leaders making a difference in communities throughout the state. Last month, online magazine Madison365.org named its third annual Black Power list, a collection of 35 of the most influential African Americans in the state of Wisconsin. The Bucks are proud to have Giannis Antetokounmpo named to this year’s list.

Limited tickets are still available for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month Celebration, presented by We Energies, at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Friday’s game against the Knicks will also mark the return of forward Jabari Parker, who was medically cleared to return to game action after tearing his ACL last season. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.bucks.com/tickets.