Bucks To Host Cavaliers On ESPN For Home Opener

The Milwaukee Bucks will open the home schedule of their 2017-18 50th Anniversary season against the three-time defending Eastern Conference-champion Cleveland Cavaliers at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Friday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. (CT), the NBA announced today. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN as part of the 2017-18 NBA Opening Week schedule. The complete 2017-18 Bucks schedule will be released at a later date.

The Eastern Conference Champs are coming to the @BMOHBC for the 2017-18 Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 20th at 6pm CT on ESPN!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/1aieRny4oC — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 10, 2017

Fans can secure tickets to all 2017-18 Bucks home games by signing up for the 50th Anniversary Superpass, which is a digital ticket pass guaranteeing access to all 2017-18 regular season home games, including the “Return to the MECCA” game and the home opener against the Cavs on Oct. 20, all for just $500. For more information, or to sign up for the 50th Anniversary Superpass, fans can visit www.bucks.com/superpass.

