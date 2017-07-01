Bucks Bolster Basketball Operations Staff

The Milwaukee Bucks have fortified the team’s basketball operations staff for the 2017-18 season, naming Ryan Hoover as Vice President of Global Scouting and Matt Bollero as Director of Scouting. The team also promoted Dave Dean to Vice President of Basketball Operations/General Manager of the Wisconsin Herd.

In addition, the Bucks have made the following appointments: B.J. Domingo as Scout, Patrick Haneman as Basketball Strategy and Operations Manager, and Lexi Phillips as Basketball Operations Coordinator.

“As our basketball operations department takes shape, I’m very excited to add Ryan and Matt to our staff,” said General Manager Jon Horst. “Additionally, Dave has been a trusted colleague during my tenure with the Bucks and will be a great resource as we begin our G League team operations in Oshkosh. They are all exceptional talent evaluators and well respected among their peers in the NBA. I look forward to working with them as we continue to build a championship-caliber organization.”

Hoover spent the last 13 seasons with the Detroit Pistons, including seven (2006-12) as Director of Player Development and two (2012-14) as Pro Personnel Scout. He was a part of five Eastern Conference Finals teams, two Eastern Conference Championship teams (2004-05) and won an NBA Championship in 2004. Most recently, he worked as the Pistons’ Director of Corporate Partnerships (2015-17) and served as an on-air contributor for Pistons Television and Radio broadcasts. Hoover joined the Pistons in 2004 as a basketball operations intern. A native of Mount Clemens, Mich., Hoover graduated from Oakland University in 2003 and played four years on the Oakland men’s basketball team.

Bollero comes to Milwaukee after an eight-year stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves, most recently as the Pro Personnel Scout. He started with Minnesota as Basketball Operations Assistant in 2009 and was promoted to Manager of Basketball Analytics in 2013. Bollero helped coordinate basketball scouting efforts for Team China in the 2012 Summer Olympics and participated as a Team Director and Assistant Coach at EuroCamp in Treviso, Italy, in 2010 and 2011. A native of Chicago, Ill., he received his undergraduate degree from DePauw University in 2008 where he was a member of the men’s basketball and golf teams. He earned a Master’s degree in Sports Administration from Xavier (OH) University in 2009.

Dean spent the last nine seasons as the Director of Basketball Administration with the Bucks. He began his NBA career with Milwaukee in 2001 as a Public Relations intern and was promoted to Player Personnel/Scouting Assistant in 2002. A Greendale, Wis., native, Dean graduated from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse in 2000. He and his wife, Stephanie, have two children, Isabella and Lukas.