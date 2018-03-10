Bucks Assign D.J. Wilson To The Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned forward D.J. Wilson to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Wilson has appeared in 20 games for the Bucks this season, averaging 1.0 point and 0.5 rebounds while shooting 57.1 percent from the field in 3.4 minutes per game. He has played in 10 games (all starts) with the Herd in 2017-18 and is averaging 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.1 minutes per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field.

Wilson is slated to be in uniform tonight as the Herd takes on the Westchester Knicks at 7 p.m. at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis. Single-game tickets can be purchased at www.wisconsinherd.com, over the phone (800-895-0071), at the Menominee Nation Arena box office (1212 S. Main Street, Oshkosh) and at the Resch Center box office (1901 S. Oneida Street, Green Bay).