Bucks Assign D.J. Wilson To The Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned forward D.J. Wilson to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Wilson has appeared in 18 games for the Bucks this season, averaging 0.9 points and 0.4 rebounds while shooting 58.3 percent from the field in 3.3 minutes per contest. He has played in six games with the Herd (all starts) in 2017-18 and is averaging 16.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.0 minutes per game.

Wilson is slated to be in uniform tonight as the Herd takes on the Memphis Hustle at 7 p.m. at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis.

The Herd enters Saturday’s contest in second place in the Central Division with a 17-16 record. Fans not attending the game can watch the game on MYNEW32, stream the action via Facebook Live or listen to the game on The Score (99.1 FM in Oshkosh and 95.3 FM in the Fox Valley).