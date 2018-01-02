Bucks Assign D.J. Wilson To The Wisconsin Herd

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned forward D.J. Wilson to the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League. This is Wilson’s third G League assignment this season.

Wilson has appeared in 11 games for the Bucks this season, averaging 0.7 points and 0.5 rebounds in 3.9 minutes per contest. He has also started two games for the Herd averaging 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.2 minutes per game.

Wilson will be in uniform tomorrow night as the Herd takes on the Canton Charge at 7:00 p.m. at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis.

The Herd enters tomorrow’s contest in first place in the Central Division with a 14-8 record. Tickets are available at www.wisconsinherd.com. Fans not attending the game can watch the game on MYNEW32, stream the action via Facebook Live or listen to the game on The Score (99.1 FM in Oshkosh and 95.3 FM in the Fox Valley).