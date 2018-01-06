Bucks 2018-19 Full Season Ticket Membership Campaign Tips Off With Strong Start

Milwaukee Bucks fans are demonstrating their excitement for the team’s inaugural season in the upcoming new arena. Through the first day of public on sale yesterday the Bucks have sold more than 300 new full season ticket memberships for the team’s 2018-19 season in the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center.

“There’s clearly a sense of high urgency from Bucks fans to secure their seats in our new world-class arena,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “Demand is at a fever pitch and we anticipate exceeding our already lofty expectations.”

The strong start to the sales campaign comes on the heels of the Bucks’ stellar 2017-18 sales period, when the team sold 2,600 new full season memberships entering this season.

Full season ticket memberships for the 2018-19 season are still available. The only way Bucks fans can ensure their seat location at the new arena is through the purchase of a Bucks full season ticket membership. Fans wishing to buy full season ticket memberships to watch the Bucks in the NBA’s newest arena can do so by visiting www.bucks.com/fulls or by calling the Bucks ticket office at (414) 227-0599.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Coors, with several more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is ICON Venue Group.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.