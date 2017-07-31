Milwaukee Bucks and Prairie Farms Dairy Continue Milk House Tradition at the Wisconsin State Fair

-- Two new tasty flavors of Prairie Farms Dairy milk added to the menu --

MILWAUKEE (July 31, 2017) – The food and beverage options at the Wisconsin State Fair get more interesting every year, but the simple joy of a refreshing and delicious glass of milk for less than a dollar is a tradition that remains timeless. The Milwaukee Bucks are pleased to announce that the Fair staple will be back for a 29th summer when the Wisconsin State Fair tips off on Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Milwaukee Bucks Milk House presented by Prairie Farms Dairy. The eight-ounce cups of milk will sell for just 50 cents, making it one of the best values at the fairgrounds this summer.

The Milwaukee Bucks Milk House presented by Prairie Farms Dairy will once again be located at Main Street and South Grandstand Avenue, close to its original location from 1989. More than 160,000 cups of delicious Prairie Farms Dairy flavored milk are sold annually as fairgoers quench their thirst with the Dairy State’s healthy and refreshing drink. This year’s Bucks Milk House will feature five of Prairie Farms Dairy’s tasty flavors: Chocolate, Strawberry, Root Beer, and new flavors added to the line-up: *Chocolate Peanut Butter and Sea Salt Caramel. Vote for your favorite flavor for the chance to win an autographed Bucks Draft Hat!

Throughout the 11-day State Fair run, the Bucks Milk House will feature visits from team personalities and entertainers like Bango and the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers. All will be available to interact with fans, sign autographs and take pictures. A complete listing of Bucks personalities who will appear at the Milk House will be available in the coming weeks at www.bucks.com/StateFair.

The adjacent Bucks barn will also provide complete information on the upcoming season, as well as a selection of Bucks adult and youth merchandise. Bucks ticket representatives will be present to offer ticket packages and information for the soon-to-be-released 2017-18 schedule.

About Prairie Farms Dairy

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., is headquartered in Carlinville, Ill. Prairie Farms Dairy represents over 700 farm families and is one of the largest and most successful farmer-owned dairy cooperatives in the Midwest - with annual sales of nearly $3 billion, 5,700 employees, 36 manufacturing plants and over 100 distribution facilities throughout the Midwest and South. Prairie Farms Dairy has farmer associations in 44 Wisconsin counties, with over a $1 billion economic footprint in Wisconsin. Founded in 1938, Prairie Farms Dairy has manufactured and delivered quality dairy products from farm to family for over 75 years; achieved through a commitment from our farm families to producing the highest quality milk available - without the use of artificial growth hormones. The Prairie Farms Dairy product portfolio includes a complete line of fluid milk products, cottage cheese, sour cream and dips, yogurt, half and half, whipping cream, juice and juice drinks, ice cream and novelties. Prairie Farms Dairy’s distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, food service outlets and warehouse distribution centers. Prairie Farms Dairy’s charitable giving program, Our Caps, Your Cause, supports a variety of non-profit organizations. www.prairiefarms.com