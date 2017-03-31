What’s the Dilly with Flashback Friday?

Bucks fans, break out your purple! The Bucks are throwing it back to the ‘90s as they take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday, March 31, at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The night will feature ‘90s music, lots of purple and a halftime performance by Blackstreet!

Don’t miss your chance to go back in time with the Bucks by getting the Bucks Night Out package, which includes a ticket to Friday’s game, one drink voucher for beer or soda and a Bucks pint glass for just $20. The Bucks Night Out package can be purchased here.

Before you come to the game Friday night, brush up on your Bucks history from the 90’s with the stories below.

