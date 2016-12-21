Bill Simmons: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is An NBA Unicorn

Add Bill Simmons of The Ringer to the list of people who are amazed at Giannis Antetokounmpo and the season he’s having.

Simmons wrote a column for The Ringer titled “Battle of the Unicorns,” where he breaks down three potential “unicorn” players – meaning players with a unique skillset that’s never been seen before – that includes Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid, and of course, Giannis.

All three have aspects of their respective games that make them three of most special young talents in the NBA, but Giannis, as Simmons argues, is in a class of his own. A “true unicorn” as he so aptly puts it.

Simmons says Giannis has the highest trade value of the three, the nastiest competitive side, and the best defensive prowess, among other raves.

He closes out his story with this:

That leaves the Freak. Do you realize Giannis and his brother were selling hats and DVDs on the streets of Greece only six years before he got drafted? Or that, when he started playing basketball, he had to share shoes with his brother? Or that his family never lived in Greece legally and lived in fear of being deported back to Nigeria for 20 years? When I announced the 2013 draft with Jalen Rose, we scouted Giannis using YouTube clips and genuinely thought he was playing in the Athens YMCA with a bunch of ninth-graders. He goes to Milwaukee, improbably grows 2 more inches, finds a wingman in Parker, finds a coach with the balls to play him at point center, lands a $100 million extension, and earns pole position in the next Trade Value column. All in 42 months. What an amazing basketball story. Congratulations, Milwaukee.”

While Giannis just turned 22, he’s exceeding expectations – and creating new ones for himself – in his fourth NBA season. He has a long ways to go in his NBA career, but being in the “true unicorn” category with guys like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley, among other NBA greats, at the age of 22 is never a bad thing.