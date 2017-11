Rashad Vaughn was joined by Bango, the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers, Rim Rockers and other team entertainers on the first weekend of the Bucks “Own the Future” Statewide Tour, presented by Pick ‘n Save. From Sept. 8-10, the group made 14 stops in parts of South, Central and Western Wisconsin giving back to communities through basketball clinics, giveaways, autograph signings and exciting performances by the Bucks entertainment teams at a variety of local events.

Rashad Vaughn Tours Wisconsin