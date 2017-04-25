Playoff Game Guide: Game 6

When is Game Six?

The Bucks and Raptors Eastern Conference Playoffs First Round series returns to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Thursday, April 27. The game will tip-off at 6:00 p.m. CT. and doors at the BMO Harris Bradley Center will open for all fans at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Are there tickets available?

Limited tickets are still available here

How can I watch or listen to the game?

FOX Sports Wisconsin will carry all of the Bucks First Round playoff games (channel guide). You can also stream the game live via Fox Sports Go or NBA League Pass inside the Bucks Official Team App. A special one hour Bucks Live pregame show from the BMO Harris Bradley Center begins an hour before tip-off on Thursday. If you are outside of Wisconsin, TNT will carry Game 6, and in Canada you can watch on SportsNET. Outside of the USA and Canada, you can watch all the Playoffs via NBA League Pass HERE.

You can listen to all Bucks playoff games on the Bucks Radio Network and on the flagship AM 620 WTMJ with Ted Davis and Dennis Krause on the call.

What if I’m mobile and not near a TV or radio?

The Bucks app will provide updates, highlights and a live audio feed (SE Wisconsin) for FREE. Download it HERE for iOS or Android.

What jerseys are the Bucks wearing in Game Six?

The Bucks are wearing their home uniforms for Game 6.

Is there a giveaway?

All fans in attendance at Thursday’s game will receive a rally towel, courtesy of Palermo’s Pizza.

Any special festivities going on at the BMO Harris Bradley Center?

Prior to the start of Game 6, the Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Pep Rally, presented by Palermo’s Pizza, will tip things off in the southeast plaza of the BMO Harris Bradley Center beginning two hours before tip-off at 4:00 p.m. The festival-like atmosphere will have interactive games and prizes throughout, making it a can’t-miss event to get fired up for Milwaukee’s final home playoff game of the series.

Happy Hour Specials*, 4-5pm (Pep Rally and In-Arena)

$1 hot dogs

$9 for a hot dog and 22oz beer

*While supplies last

How can I get my hands on Bucks playoff gear?

The Bucks Pro Shop at the BMO Harris Bradley Center is open all week from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. with new playoff gear in stock. In addition, the Bucks Pro Shop locations at MODA3, Name of the Game and the Green & Gold Zone have an expanded selection of playoff merchandise. Find the location nearest you HERE or visit the online store HERE