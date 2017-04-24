Playoff Game Guide: Game 5

When is Game Five?

The Bucks and Raptors tip-off Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Playoffs First Round series on Monday, April 24 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada at 6:00 p.m. CT

How can I watch or listen to the game?

FOX Sports Wisconsin will carry all of the Bucks’ First Round games. A special one hour Bucks Live pregame show from the Air Canada Center begins at 5:00 p.m. CT on Monday. If you are outside of Wisconsin, NBATV will carry Game 5, and in Canada you can watch on TSN. Outside of the USA and Canada, you can watch all the Playoffs via NBA League Pass HERE.

You can listen to all Bucks playoff games on the Bucks Radio Network and on the flagship AM 620 WTMJ with Ted Davis and Dennis Krause on the call.

What if I’m mobile and not near a TV or radio?

The Bucks app will provide updates, highlights and a live audio feed (SE Wisconsin) for FREE. Download it HERE for iOS or Android.

What if I want to watch with Bucks fans?

The Bucks are hosting a Game Five viewing party for at Who's On Third (1007 N. Old World Third St., Milwaukee). The viewing party gets started at 6:00 p.m. and will continue throughout the game. MillerCoors drink specials will be available during the game along with Bucks raffle prizes. The Milwaukee Bucks Dancers and Hoop Troop will be on hand to add in to the excitement.

How can I get my hands on Bucks playoff gear?

The Bucks Pro Shop at the BMO Harris Bradley Center is open all week from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. with new playoff gear in stock. Ina ddition, the Bucks Pro Shop locations at MODA3, Name of the Game and the Green & Gold Zone have an expanded selection of playoff merchandise. Find the location nearest you HERE or visit the online store HERE