Playoff Game Guide: Game 4

When is Game Four?

Game four of the Bucks and Raptors Eastern Conference Playoffs First Round series is in Milwaukee for Game Four on Saturday, April 22 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center at 2:00 p.m. CT.

Are there tickets available:

Limited tickets are still available at Bucks.com/Playoffs

How can I watch or listen to the game?

NEW: Enjoy the festive playoff atmosphere at the BMO Harris Bradley Center even if you don't have tickets to the game! A big screen TV will be set up at the Palermo's Pep Rally throughout the game.

FOX Sports Wisconsin will carry all of the Bucks’ First Round games. A special one hour Bucks Live pregame show from BMO Harris Bradley Center begins at 1:00 p.m. CT on Saturday. If you are outside of Wisconsin, TNT will carry Game 4, and in Canada you can watch on SN. Outside of the USA and Canada, you can watch all the Playoffs via NBA League Pass HERE.

You can listen to all Bucks playoff games on the Bucks Radio Network and on the flagship AM 620 WTMJ with Ted Davis and Dennis Krause on the call.

What if I’m mobile and not near a TV or radio?

The Bucks app will provide updates, highlights and a live audio feed (SE Wisconsin) for FREE. Download it HERE for iOS or Android.

What jerseys are the Bucks wearing in Game Four?

The Bucks are wearing their white home jerseys.

Is there a giveaway?

All fans in attendance at Saturday’s game will receive a rally towel, courtesy of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

All fans in attendance for Game 4 will receive a #FearTheDeer rally towel presented by @journalsentinel and @Froedtert!! pic.twitter.com/tozibEWZ5s — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 21, 2017

Any special festivities going on at the BMO Harris Bradley Center?

Prior to the start of Game 4, the Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Pep Rally, presented by Palermo’s Pizza, will tip things off in the southeast plaza of the BMO Harris Bradley Center beginning at 11 a.m. The festival-like atmosphere will have interactive games and prizes throughout, making it a can’t-miss event to get fired up for Game 4.

Don't have tickets to the game but still want to take it all in? No problem! A big screen TV will be set up at the Pep Rally for fans without tickets to enjoy the entire game on the plaza.

View Pep Rally Map

How can I get my hands on Bucks playoff gear?

The Bucks Pro Shop at the BMO Harris Bradley Center is open all week from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. with new playoff gear in stock. Ina ddition, the Bucks Pro Shop locations at MODA3, Name of the Game and the Green & Gold Zone have an expanded selection of playoff merchandise. Find the location nearest you HERE or visit the online store HERE