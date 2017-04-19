Playoff Game Guide: Game 3

When is Game Three?

The Bucks and Raptors Eastern Conference Playoffs First Round series has moved to Milwaukee for Game Three on Thursday, April 20 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Are there tickets available:

Limited tickets are still available at Bucks.com/Playoffs

How can I watch or listen to the game?

FOX Sports Wisconsin will carry all of the Bucks’ First Round games. A special one hour Bucks Live pregame show from BMO Harris Bradley Center begins at 6:00 p.m. CT on Thursday. If you are outside of Wisconsin, NBATV will carry Game 3, and in Canada you can watch on TSN. Outside of the USA and Canada, you can watch all the Playoffs via NBA League Pass HERE.

You can listen to all Bucks playoff games on the Bucks Radio Network and on the flagship AM 620 WTMJ with Ted Davis and Dennis Krause on the call.

What if I’m mobile and not near a TV or radio?

The Bucks app will provide updates, highlights and a live audio feed (SE Wisconsin) for FREE. Download it HERE for iOS or Android.

What jerseys are the Bucks wearing in Game Three?

The Bucks are wearing their Black “Fear The Deer” Alternate jerseys complete with the playoff debut of the “Fear The Deer” alternate court at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Is there a giveaway?

All fans in attendance at Thursday’s game will receive a Fear the Deer T-shirt, courtesy of Johnson Controls, which will match the Bucks’ Fear the Deer jersey.

All fans at the @BMOHBC for Game 3 tomorrow will receive this #FearTheDeer T courtesy of @johnsoncontrols!! pic.twitter.com/72uyvd9SNo — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 19, 2017

How do I put on my Fear the Deer Playoff T-shirt from Johnson Controls?

Any special festivities going on at the BMO Harris Bradley Center?

Prior to the start of Game 3, the Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Pep Rally, presented by Palermo’s Pizza, will tip things off in the southeast plaza of the BMO Harris Bradley Center beginning at 4 p.m. The festival-like atmosphere will have interactive games and prizes throughout, making it a can’t-miss event to get fired up for Milwaukee’s first home playoff game of the series.

View Pep Rally Map

How can I get my hands on Bucks playoff gear?

The Bucks Pro Shop at the BMO Harris Bradley Center is open all week from 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. with new playoff gear in stock. Ina ddition, the Bucks Pro Shop locations at MODA3, Name of the Game and the Green & Gold Zone have an expanded selection of playoff merchandise. Find the location nearest you HERE or visit the online store HERE