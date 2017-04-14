Playoff Game Guide: Game 1

When is Game One?

The Bucks and Raptors tip off their Eastern Conference Playoffs First Round series on Saturday, April 15 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada at 4:30 p.m. CT

How can I watch or listen to the game?

FOX Sports Wisconsin will carry all of the Bucks’ First Round games. A special one hour Bucks Live pregame show from the Air Canada Center begins at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. If you are outside of Wisconsin, ESPN will carry Game 1, and in Canada you can watch on Sportsnet ONE. Outside of the USA and Canada, you can watch all the Playoffs via NBA League Pass HERE

You can listen to all Bucks playoff games on the Bucks Radio Network and on the flagship AM 620 WTMJ with Ted Davis and Dennis Krause on the call.

What if I’m mobile and not near a TV or radio?

The Bucks app will provide updates, highlights and a live audio feed (SE Wisconsin) for FREE. Download it HERE for iOS or Android.

What if I want to watch with Bucks fans?

The Bucks are hosting two viewing parties for Game 1 at Leff’s Lucky Town (7208 W. State St., Wauwatosa) and at Curly’s Waterfront Sports Bar (W272N2696 Lakeview Blvd., Pewaukee). The viewing parties for Game 1 get started at 4:30 p.m. and will continue throughout the game. Both locations will offer MillerCoors drink specials during the game along with Bucks raffle prizes, while Bucks apparel will be on sale at Leff’s. The Milwaukee Bucks Dancers and Hoop Troop will be on hand at both locations to add in to the excitement.

How can I get my hands on Bucks playoff gear?

Bucks Pro Shop locations at MODA3 and Name of the Game have the newest gear in stock this weekend! Find the location nearest you HERE or visit the online store HERE