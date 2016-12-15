Malcolm Brogdon's Number 15 To Be Retired At Virginia

Bucks rookie guard Malcolm Brogdon will have his No. 15 retired by his alma mater, Virginia, becoming one of just eight players in program history to have their number retired.

Brogdon was a two-time All-American at Virginia and a three-time First Team All-ACC selection. Following his senior season, he became the first player in conference history to be named both the ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. As a senior in 2015-16, Brogdon averaged 18.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He won 111 games during his career at Virginia, made the NCAA tournament four times, won two ACC regular-season titles and one ACC Tournament championship.

Brogdon left Virginia ranked nine on UVA’s all-time scoring list, first in free throw percentage, second in games played, fifth in minutes played, sixth in 3-point field goal percentage and seventh in 3-pointers made.

The Atlanta native was selected by the Bucks with the 36th overall pick in the NBA Draft and has excelled on the court as a rookie. As of Dec. 15, Brogdon ranks fourth among rookies in scoring (7.7 ppg), fourth in assists (2.8 apg), and first in 3-point field goal percentage (.451), which also ranks 11th overall in the NBA. He’s played in all 23 games for the Bucks to start the 2016-17 season.