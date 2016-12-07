Khris Middleton's Footwear Inspired New Era Hats Available Now

The final installment in the Bucks New Era Player Edition collection drops today, with two hats designed by Khris Middleton set to make their debut.

Khris Middleton’s Player Edition designs use innovative techniques stemming from his passion for footwear and fashion. His first cap takes a classic 9FIFTY to the next level by incorporating cream knit weave visor and button with leather braided strap, which compliments the Bucks’ traditional color scheme.

Middleton’s second design pushes the envelope using a futuristic moon pattern, which helps to highlight the reflective logo applique and visor. The cap is finished off with a black leather braided strap that brings the different elements of the cap together for a uniquely inventive look.

Middleton's hats are available at the Bucks Pro Shop at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, Name of the Game and MODA3 as well as online at Shop.Bucks.com. A Khris Middleton player pin will be applied to each hat when purchased (in-store only), and fans who collect all four caps in the series will receive a limited edition four-hat locker for free.

For more information, visit Bucks.com/New Era or to find a Bucks Pro Shops location near you, visit Bucks.com/proshop for location information.